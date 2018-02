Winery Settles Feds' Enviro Claims Over Fatal Ammonia Leak

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- A California winery has agreed to pay a $330,000 civil penalty and make $300,000 in improvements to its facility to resolve allegations that it flouted environmental laws in connection to a 2012 accidental release of anhydrous ammonia that caused the death of a worker, the federal government announced Monday.



The proposed consent decree, which is subject to court approval, would settle the federal government’s claims that the anhydrous ammonia release at Gibson Wine Co.’s winemaking facility in Sanger, California, violated the Clean Air Act, the Comprehensive...

