FCC Clears DirecTV On Hawaii TV Broadcast Spat

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission staff cleared DirecTV on Monday of a complaint that it failed to negotiate retransmission with a Hawaii broadcast television station in good faith, finding instead that the satellite provider didn’t need to offer financial compensation and needed a counteroffer before it was required to respond.



The FCC’s media bureau issued a six-page memorandum opinion and order rejecting the October complaint from HITV License Subsidiary Inc., which had said DirecTV failed to offer more than a single proposal, as required under agency rules, when...

