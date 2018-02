Paul Mitchell Co-Owner Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- John Paul Mitchell Systems was hit with a lawsuit in California state court Monday saying that the son of one of the hair care company’s founders pressured a former employee into having a sexual relationship and that the worker was demoted after she broke it off.



Tally Rossi, who had been hired as a project manager for media and education, filed a complaint against the company and Angus Mitchell, son of well-known hairstylist Paul Mitchell, alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment, failure to prevent harassment, retaliation and...

