32K Homeowners Defend Cert. To 8th Circ. In State Farm Row

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- A class of Arkansas homeowners who say State Farm illegally deducted “labor depreciation” from their home insurance payouts urged the Eighth Circuit on Monday not to decertify their class, saying the insurer's appeal, which relies on a 2017 Eighth Circuit decision, applies only under the law of a different state.



The homeowners leading the 32,000-strong class told the appeals court that the case on which State Farm most heavily leans in its decertification fight, 2017's LaBrier, which decertified a class of Missouri homeowners with similar claims,...

