Drop In IPRs Tied To Patent Litigation Slowdown

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:03 AM EST) -- The number of petitions for inter partes review filed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board plunged during the course of 2017, which attorneys say may be the result of several factors, including a decline in patent litigation and fewer PTAB decisions invalidating patents.



In the first quarter of 2017, there were 548 petitions filed challenging patents in IPRs, the most of any quarter since the proceedings became available in 2012, according to a new report from Lex Machina. But filings dropped steadily each quarter throughout...

