Fed. Agencies Should Handle Nat'l Security Alerts, House Told
Benjamin J. Krakauer, an official with New York City Emergency Management, told members of the Emergency Preparedness Response and Communications Subcommittee that a false missile alert last month highlights the reality that lower-level agencies can trigger alerts about information to which they’re not privy.
“The federal government is really in the best position to detect a threat...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login