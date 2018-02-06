Fed. Agencies Should Handle Nat'l Security Alerts, House Told

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- The responsibility for sending emergency alerts related to national security threats should rest on federal agencies instead of state and local authorities, a House Homeland Security subcommittee heard Tuesday.

Benjamin J. Krakauer, an official with New York City Emergency Management, told members of the Emergency Preparedness Response and Communications Subcommittee that a false missile alert last month highlights the reality that lower-level agencies can trigger alerts about information to which they’re not privy.

“The federal government is really in the best position to detect a threat...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular