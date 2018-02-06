Fed. Agencies Should Handle Nat'l Security Alerts, House Told

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:16 PM EST) -- The responsibility for sending emergency alerts related to national security threats should rest on federal agencies instead of state and local authorities, a House Homeland Security subcommittee heard Tuesday.



Benjamin J. Krakauer, an official with New York City Emergency Management, told members of the Emergency Preparedness Response and Communications Subcommittee that a false missile alert last month highlights the reality that lower-level agencies can trigger alerts about information to which they’re not privy.



“The federal government is really in the best position to detect a threat...

