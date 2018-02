Tax Scammer's Wife Pleads With 2nd Circ. Over Seized Funds

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- The wife of an attorney who helped set up illegal tax shelters sought Monday to convince a Second Circuit panel to overturn a lower judge’s ruling that allowed the feds to seize funds he gave to her, but the judges gave little hint as to how they might rule.



Eleanor Daugerdas’ husband Paul led the Chicago office of Jenkens & Gilchrist PC, and he was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in forfeiture and restitution for helping rich clients claim...

