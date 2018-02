Walter Investment To See Lower Cash Projections, CEO's Exit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:10 PM EST) -- Walter Investment Management Corp. CEO Anthony Renzi is stepping away from the bankrupt mortgage lender and servicer at some point this year, the company announced Friday, the same day it said it will likely end 2018 with $50 million less than predicted in its confirmed Chapter 11 plan.



After having recently pushed back plans to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of January, Walter told the judge overseeing its bankruptcy case that it will likely end 2018 with $210 million in cash, not the $261...

