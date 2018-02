Transportation Group Of The Year: Seyfarth Shaw

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP in 2017 led $10 billion in transportation construction projects, including massive redevelopment endeavors at the bustling New York City travel hubs of LaGuardia Airport and Pennsylvania Station, landing the firm a spot on Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.







The Big Apple-based, 14-office global firm also represented clients in ongoing matters spanning from Washington, D.C., to Alaska, including a major interstate highway overhaul in the Beltway, the development of a high-speed rail in California, and both construction and litigation stemming from port projects...

