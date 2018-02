Electrolux Wants Overheating-Oven Suit Trimmed

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Electrolux Home Products Inc. urged a California federal court Monday to dismiss certain allegations in an amended proposed class action accusing the company of manufacturing faulty ovens, saying the consumers’ fraud-based claims remain “nonspecific and inconsistent.”



Electrolux asked the court to dismiss with prejudice claims that the company violated California consumer protection laws, saying the consumers broadly allege an issue with the oven’s thermostat poses a fire risk without claiming that their own oven ever presented a safety concern. The named plaintiffs even kept their oven...

