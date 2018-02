NFL, Union Try To Nix Agent’s 'Frivolous' Antitrust Claims

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:06 PM EST) -- The National Football League and the NFL Players Association on Monday filed motions to dismiss "frivolous" antitrust claims brought by a sports agent who was decertified for failing to meet a three-year signing rule, telling a Massachusetts federal court the rule stems from a collective bargaining agreement that is exempt from scrutiny.



In both motions, the NFL and NFLPA assert that the claims should be dismissed because negotiated agreements are exempt under federal labor law. The NFLPA motion also argues that the complaint filed by James...

To view the full article, register now.