Jury Tacks $28M Onto Smoker's $14M Win From RJ Reynolds

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Monday hit R.J. Reynolds with $27.8 million in punitive damages after finding last week the company owed nearly $14 million in compensatory damages to a woman who needed a lung transplant after smoking cigarettes for decades.



Following just over three hours of deliberations after roughly two days of arguments and testimony in the second phase of the trial, focused on punitive damages, the Fort Lauderdale jury returned Monday afternoon with the $27,799,999.99 verdict against Reynolds.



Last Friday, the jury awarded plaintiff Leslie...

To view the full article, register now.