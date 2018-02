Ill. Man Sentenced To 3 Years For Violating Clean Air Act

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois man will serve 37 months in federal prison for violating the Clean Air Act by failing to adequately remove and dispose of asbestos material from a former wheat mill facility-turned-Superfund, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday.



U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough ordered Joseph Chernis IV of Sherman, Illinois, to serve the three years and one month after Chernis changed his plea to guilty in April. Chernis, 35, was indicted in May of 2016 and first indicated he would plead guilty nine months after...

