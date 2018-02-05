Ex-Doc Gets 8 Years For Fraud, Illegally Dispensing Opioids

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A former Kentucky doctor will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly 50 charges of illegal distribution of opioids and health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.



Charles Fred Gott, 66, who was initially indicted in June 2015, will also pay restitution to six companies and government agencies, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Kentucky Medicaid and Anthem Inc., according to the plea agreement. The restitution amount has not yet been determined, but will be hashed out at...

