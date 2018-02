Edible Arrangements Hits Google With $209M TM Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 11:25 PM EST) -- Google Inc. confuses its users by conflating Edible Arrangements with its competitors in search results, the fruit basket company said in a lawsuit seeking $209 million in damages filed Monday in Connecticut federal court against the search engine giant.



Edible International LLC claims that when users search for “Edible Arrangements” through Google, information about the fruit company appears in a Knowledge Graph box to the right of the search results alongside links to the company's competitors, like Shari’s Berries and 1-800-Flowers. The suit claims this is...

