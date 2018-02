Auto Parts Co. Settles Car Buyers' Antitrust Claims For $4M

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 4:38 PM EST) -- Automobile parts supplier Continental Automotive Electronics LLC has agreed to pay nearly $4 million to car buyers to settle antitrust claims related to a sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged auto parts price-fixing scheme, according to a proposed agreement filed in Michigan federal court on Monday.



Continental and two affiliated companies, Continental Automotive Korea Ltd. and Continental Automotive Systems Inc., will pay $3.8 million to end the consumers' antitrust allegations related to instrument panel clusters that the company sold for use in cars sold in the...

