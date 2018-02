Ex-CEO Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Tech Startup Employees

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:42 PM EST) -- The CEO of a now-defunct Silicon Valley employment platform startup who admitted he sent employees fake wire transfer confirmations that appeared to show their pay to keep them working for his failing company pled guilty on Monday to wire fraud, federal prosecutors announced.



On Monday, U.S.District Judge Edward J. Davila accepted the guilty plea of Isaac Choi, aka Yi Suk Choi, Yisuk Choi, Yi Suk Chae, and Isaac Chae (Choi), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.



Under a plea agreement,...

