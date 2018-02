32 Russians Appeal To Force IOC Invite To Winter Games

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:23 PM EST) -- Thirty-two Russian winter athletes who did not receive invitations to participate in this month's Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, asked sports' top court on Tuesday to overturn the International Olympic Committee's decision to exclude them.



Just days before the opening ceremonies, the 32 athletes asked the ad hoc division for the Lausanne, Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow them to compete.



The athletes were among those barred from participating in the games when the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee in December over...

To view the full article, register now.