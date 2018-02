Ballard Spahr Sued For Malpractice Over IP Rental Advice

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:36 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP is facing malpractice claims over allegedly bad advice that a Philadelphia-area medical supply company says it received from attorneys with the former Lindquist & Vennum LLP, which merged with Ballard Spahr in September, over its ability to rent patented laser technology.



Mackin Medical Inc. said that it was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit from Boston Scientific Corp. after being told for years by its Lindquist & Vennum attorneys that it could continue to rent so-called GreenLight Laser units — which are used...

To view the full article, register now.