Rubik's Cube TMs Obtained By Fraud, Rival Co. Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- A puzzle company called Cubicle Enterprises has sued the maker of the Rubik’s Cube in New York federal court, alleging that a number of its trademark registrations on the iconic toy were “fraudulently procured.”



Saying it was forced to sue Rubik’s Brand Ltd. because of threats of litigation over the sale of similar products, Cubicle Enterprises said on Friday that three of Rubik’s Brand’s trademark registrations were obtained by fraud on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In the case of one such registration, Cubicle says,...

