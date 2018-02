DOL Sends 1,000 Advance Audit Notices To Contractors

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has sent 1,000 letters to federal contractors warning that some of their establishments may be audited for compliance with federal nondiscrimination requirements, according to an online notice posted by the agency’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.



The OFCCP said it sent the so-called corporate scheduling announcement letters, or CSALs, to contractors on Feb. 1 and in March will start sending follow-up letters to schedule audits. The office described the letters as “courtesy notification[s]” to targeted contractors in a FAQ posted...

