EU OKs $14.6B Discovery-Scripps Merger With Concessions

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:22 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Tuesday signed off on Discovery Communications Inc.’s contested $14.6 billion buyout of Scripps Network Interactive Inc. after the media companies made concessions about a Polish TV channel to assuage antitrust concerns.



The proposed cash-and-stock deal, announced in July, raised European Commission worries that a high-demand Polish TV channel owned by Scripps could be subject to increased licensing fees, according to the commission’s announcement on Tuesday.



Discovery said in January that it would make that channel available to Polish television distributors at a reasonable fee...

