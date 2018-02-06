EU OKs $14.6B Discovery-Scripps Merger With Concessions
The proposed cash-and-stock deal, announced in July, raised European Commission worries that a high-demand Polish TV channel owned by Scripps could be subject to increased licensing fees, according to the commission’s announcement on Tuesday.
Discovery said in January that it would make that channel available to Polish television distributors at a reasonable fee...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login