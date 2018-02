Patient Didn't Show Rehab Center Caused Injury, Court Finds

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that a rehab center patient should have provided a medical expert’s opinion to prove his contention that his postoperative physical therapy caused permanent injury, refusing to revive his lawsuit against the rehab center.



William Ames, a former United Parcel Service delivery driver who hurt his shoulder on the job, produced a report by his treating physician. However, he produced no expert causation witness who could back up his professional negligence claim over the “overly aggressive” physical therapy regimen he underwent...

To view the full article, register now.