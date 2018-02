SoCal Senior Housing Community Scores $82M Loan

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:09 PM EST) -- An assisted-living, independent-living and memory care community in Southern California has scored more than $82 million in financing, according to an announcement on Tuesday from Walker & Dunlop Inc., which structured the loan.



The financing is for Generations Senior Living's Paradise Village, which is located in National City, California, in the San Diego metro area. The loan is for 10 years and replaces an existing construction loan on the property, Walker & Dunlop said on Tuesday.



The loan was structured under Fannie Mae's so-called Green Rewards...

To view the full article, register now.