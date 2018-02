DHS Fights Kaspersky's Bid To Block Federal Software Ban

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday fired back at Kaspersky Lab's attempt to halt an order barring federal agencies from using its software products due to national security concerns, telling a D.C. federal judge that there is "ample" support for the ban and that "nothing of any practical value" would come from a reversal.



The Moscow-based antivirus software provider moved last month for a preliminary injunction that would stop DHS from carrying out its September binding operational directive, or BOD, ordering civilian agencies to stop using...

