Buyers Fight Arbitration Bid In Auto Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Direct purchaser plaintiffs asked a Michigan federal judge Monday to reject KYB Corp.'s bid to toss or force into arbitration a complaint alleging KYB conspired with other manufacturers to fix prices on auto parts, specifically shock absorbers, saying they’re not parties to KYB’s limited warranty.



The direct purchasers, who are authorized sellers of KYB products, filed a brief opposing KYB Corp.’s and KYB Americas Corp.’s motion to dismiss, insisting that the company’s so-called pass-through limited warranty contained an arbitration provision for the first time ever in...

To view the full article, register now.