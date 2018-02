Apple Hospitality REIT Drops $63M On Pair Of Hotels

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has picked up two Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton hotels in Atlanta and Memphis for a combined $63 million, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the Richmond, Virginia-based real estate investment trust.



The REIT purchased the Atlanta-Downtown and Memphis-Beale Street Hampton Inn & Suites hotels, which have 119 and 144 rooms, respectively.



The company did not provide sell-side information in its announcement on Tuesday.



“Memphis and Atlanta are dynamic cities with tremendous appeal for both business and leisure travelers, and...

