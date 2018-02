Class Gets Quick Win Against Midland Credit In FDCPA Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court on Monday handed a win to the debtors suing Midland Credit Management in a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act class action, saying the collection agency’s letters didn’t warn debtors that partial payments would restart the statute of limitations on their debts.



U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted a summary judgment finding Midland had violated the FDCPA, saying neither side disputes that the letters debtors received did not warn them of the statute of limitations issue and that prior Seventh Circuit rulings had found such a warning is...

To view the full article, register now.