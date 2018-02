Pai Pushes Rules To Boost Power For Small FM Stations

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is considering a regulatory proposal that would allow small FM radio stations to increase their broadcasting power, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Tuesday, noting the policy could be a boon to small and minority-owned stations.



A proposal currently under consideration by the FCC would allow low-power class A FM radio stations to broadcast with more power by converting to a new C4 class of FM radio stations, Pai said in comments at a Washington, D.C., event held by the Multicultural Media, Telecom...

