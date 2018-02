Dems Say NLRB Member Likely Violated Ethics Rules

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats have asked National Labor Relations Board member Bill Emanuel to explain his participation in Browning-Ferris Industries Inc.’s closely watched appeal of the board’s joint employer standard, saying he likely violated an ethics pledge since his former firm Littler Mendelson PC represented BFI’s contractor.



Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who is the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education Labor and Pensions Committee, and a handful of other Democratic lawmakers sent Emanuel a strongly worded letter Tuesday pressing him for information surrounding his participation in the...

To view the full article, register now.