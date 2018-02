Beyoncé, YouTube Star End 'Formation' Copyright Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- Beyoncé and the estate of a YouTube star who’d accused her of stealing audio for her “Formation” music video have agreed to end their copyright fight six months after the court refused to find the video a protected fair use, according to a Monday order in Louisiana federal court.



The estate of deceased YouTube star Anthony Barré, known to his fans as “Messy Mya,” had claimed Beyoncé used audio from popular videos of him walking around New Orleans for her music video set in the Big Easy,...

