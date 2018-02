Mass. Justices Question Legality Of 'Millionaire Tax' Petition

Law360, Boston (February 6, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- Justices on Massachusetts' high court pushed back on Tuesday against the proponents of a ballot initiative that would increase income taxes on the state's highest earners and send the money to education and transportation programs, at times echoing a cohort of businesses arguing against its constitutionality.



The justices took no immediate action at the hearing in Boston but registered doubts about the legal underpinnings of the so-called “millionaire tax” measure that state officials approved to go before voters in November. Several justices indicated views in line...

