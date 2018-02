Solar Co. Asks To Take Panels In $20M Chinese Contract Row

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A U.S. solar construction company asked a California federal court Tuesday for emergency powers to seize $1.6 million worth of modules locked up in an Oakland warehouse, explaining that they are in the hands of a California company and its Chinese owner that have failed to deliver millions of dollars worth of prepurchased equipment.



Depcom Power Inc. asked the court to enforce an interim arbitration award issued Jan. 29 and to issue a writ of possession allowing it to take solar panel modules purchased from Californian company...

