Gibson Dunn Settles Billing Workers’ Age Bias Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (February 6, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- A California judge closed the book Tuesday on a lawsuit alleging Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP maintains a hostile work environment for older workers in its billing department, following a notice in November that said the parties reached a settlement.



Two billing specialists, one who resigned from the company and one who has been on disability since June 2015, accused the firm of treating them poorly compared to younger workers and said they suffered anxiety attacks as a result of the alleged discrimination. Their operative complaint...

