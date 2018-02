Judge Tosses Settled $42M IP Suit Over 'Steve Harvey Show'

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday ended a $42.3 million copyright infringement suit, which both parties settled, that accused “The Steve Harvey Show” of using unlicensed copies of a music company’s recordings in the television show’s second season.



We 3 Kings Inc.’s claims against Steve Harvey’s show, his production company Deep Dish Productions of Chicago LLC and others were dismissed with prejudice after the parties filed a joint status report in December saying they had reached a confidential settlement.



“Although it presented a myriad of unusual...

