Doc Must Face Undiagnosed Heart Disease Suit, Court Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:15 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Tuesday revived claims that a primary care physician caused a patient’s death at the age of 46 by failing to diagnose his heart disease, finding that a medical malpractice review panel wrongly determined there was insufficient evidence.



In an unpublished decision, the appeals court reversed the dismissal of a medical malpractice lawsuit brought by Phyllis Greene, as personal representative of Michael Abraham’s estate, against his primary care physician, Mohamed Elgeziry. Abraham died in 2012. Greene, who is Abraham’s mother, has alleged...

To view the full article, register now.