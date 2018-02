FCC Chief Praises Legislation To Speed 911 Connections

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday applauded the Senate’s passage of legislation that will require multiline telephone systems to allow users to call 911 without first entering a dial-out code.



The Kari’s Law Act of 2017 — named for a murdered Texas woman whose daughter was unable to reach a 911 operator because the motel phone she was attempting to call from required users to dial "9" first to reach an outside line — was passed by the Senate on Monday and is awaiting...

To view the full article, register now.