A To-Do List For New USPTO Director Iancu

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:57 PM EST) -- New U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu will have a lot on his plate as he takes the reins at the agency, from addressing concerns about the fairness of Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews to safeguarding the patent office’s budget.



Here’s what attorneys say should be on his agenda.



Examining PTAB Operations



Iancu, a longtime patent litigator who was previously managing partner of Irell & Manella LLP, takes office at a time when the PTAB is the center of attention in the patent...

To view the full article, register now.