Citigroup Gets 'Boys' Club' Bias Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- A former Citigroup financial adviser must arbitrate claims that she was illegally demoted because of the bank’s alleged “boys’ club” culture and fired for reporting a supervisor’s improper demands for stock tips, a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan granted a request by Citigroup to arbitrate nearly all of former employee Erin Daly’s claims, which include allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation, pursuant to various arbitration agreements she signed during her tenure at the bank.



While Judge Sullivan ruled that one...

To view the full article, register now.