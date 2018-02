Clorox Can't Dump 'Natural' Cleaning Products False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday denied The Clorox Co. a quick win in a putative class action alleging it falsely labeled its Green Works cleaning products as “natural,” saying a reasonable consumer could believe the label meant the products had no artificial ingredients.



While she did dismiss the class action plaintiffs’ federal warranty claims — saying they had failed to plead enough damages to satisfy federal law — U.S. District Court Judge Phyllis Hamilton denied Clorox’s motion for summary judgment on the rest of the plaintiffs’...

