Records Clinched Amputee’s $109M Win In Surgery-Error Trial

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- After six years in a nursing home, three trials and two hung juries, persistence paid off for Lisa-Maria Carter and her lawyers as they secured a potentially record-setting $109 million decision last month in Florida state court over a botched surgery that led to the loss of her hands and feet and half of her abdomen.



Carter's counsel from Tampa-based Dandar & Dandar pulled crucial evidence from the medical records, presented clear expert testimony, and elicited a key concession on the stand to secure a jury...

