6th Circ. Revives Ohio Atty's Malpractice Coverage Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday revived a lawyer's coverage suit against a malpractice carrier in connection with a real estate deal, saying the underlying claim brought against the lawyer was not “reasonably foreseeable” after he investigated and decided there would likely not be a claim against him.



The appeals court reversed a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to malpractice carrier Medmarc Casualty Insurance Co. in the declaratory judgment suit by lawyer Spiros Gonakis Sr.



Four years after Gonakis reviewed documents in the sale of an...

To view the full article, register now.