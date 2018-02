U-Haul Tells Texas Justices Accident Expert Has Conflicts

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- A U-Haul International Inc. unit asked the Texas Supreme Court on Monday to disqualify an accident reconstruction expert in a suit claiming a U-Haul employee negligently injured a motorcyclist, saying the expert is a constable in the precinct where the accident occurred so conflicts of interest exist.



In a petition for writ of mandamus, U-Haul Co. of Texas asked the state’s highest court to strike a witness in a personal injury suit brought by Steven Summers accusing a UHTX employee of negligently moving into his highway...

