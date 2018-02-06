After Tragedy, Mom Says Pharmacists Must Seek Docs' Rx OK

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 11:04 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday considered giving pharmacists new legal obligations in the wake of a young woman's death from seizure complications while her epilepsy medication was caught in administrative limbo.



An attorney for the mother of Yarushka Rivera asked the state’s top court to impose a “narrow duty” for pharmacists to actively seek out a doctor’s signature when health insurers require it, especially for life-sustaining treatments like the Topamax the 19-year-old sought at Walgreens.



“For want of a simple medical form, a life was lost,” her mother’s...

