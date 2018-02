Haynes and Boone Hires 2 Andrews Kurth Attys In Houston

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 5:33 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP this week announced it had hired two former Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP partners to join its office in Houston, bolstering its capital markets and securities practice as well as its energy litigation practice.



Michelle Scheffler, an energy litigator, and Bill McDonald, a corporate lawyer, are the latest attorneys to come to Haynes and Boone's energy team after leaving Andrews Kurth, joining Chad Mills, Craig Stahl and Jeffrey Kuehnle, who were hired in 2017.



Scheffler has represented major energy companies as well as...

