Guatemalan Mom's Removal Barred During Detention Dispute

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday barred the deportation of a native of Guatemala who has been living in Rhode Island while she pursues a lawsuit challenging her detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf handed down the order less than a day after Lilian Pahola Calderon Jimenez launched the lawsuit, saying the decision was necessary in order to preserve the court’s jurisdiction and to provide the parties an opportunity to resolve the dispute.



“Petitioner shall not be moved outside...

