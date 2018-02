Bellicum Hit With Stock Drop Suit In Texas Over Drug Risks

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 12:57 PM EST) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals of Houston has been accused in a proposed class action of failing to disclose potential dangers of one of its clinical immunotherapy drugs, resulting in a 25.8 percent stock drop when the dangers were brought to light.



The company failed to disclose until a recent press release that the drug, BPX-501, may cause a substantial risk of brain damage, prompting the FDA to postpone planned clinical trials, according to the suit that investor Nipun Kakkar filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the...

