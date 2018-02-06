Proposal For Nationalization Of 5G Network Is Dead On Arrival

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- “We’re not Venezuela.”



These are the words that I heard from House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore. while sitting in the audience at the State of the Net Conference in Washington, D.C., shortly after the news broke that the White House was considering a plan to nationalize the next-generation 5G wireless network over national security concerns. The Energy and Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and most policies related to the telecommunications industry, so...

To view the full article, register now.