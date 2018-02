Suit Funder Can’t Seek Payout In NJ After Ky. Loss: Judge

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- A company that helped finance a personal injury case against defunct gas can maker Blitz USA can’t sue a Kentucky lawyer in New Jersey federal court to get what it says is its fair share of the proceeds, with a judge finding it already lost in the Bluegrass State.



Prospect Funding Holdings LLC, which purchased funding agreements between Cambridge Management Group and attorney Michael Breen, already lost its bid to enforce the agreements after a Kentucky federal court found that Kentucky law applied to the contracts...

