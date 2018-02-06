FCC Robocall Stance Stops ‘Important Messages,’ Banks Say

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- Banking and other trade groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have pressed the Federal Communications Commission to tighten its definition of autodialers, which the groups said interferes with their ability to reach out to consumers “with important messages.”



On Feb. 1 representatives from the American Bankers Association, the Consumer Bankers Association, the Mortgage Bankers Association and other groups met with staff for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, both Republicans, to discuss “the continuing negative impact” that agency decisions under the Telephone Consumer...

To view the full article, register now.